Geneva McCarter Dempsey of Spartanburg SC, passed from this life on October 29th, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Samuel and Ola McCarter of Tryon NC.
She was pre-deceased by her husband, Charles C. Dempsey, and is survived by her children, Carolyn Dempsey of Spartanburg and Charles Dempsey Jr. (Elaine) of Waynesville NC, her grandchildren Eric Fossinger (Melanie) of Boston MA, Caitlin Dempsey of Inman, and Neal Dempsey of Atlanta GA, and her great-grandchildren, Vera and Marlon Fossinger. She is also survived by her much loved sisters, Gail McCarter (Jim Davis) of Clover SC and Gwen Felton (Charles) of Columbia SC; and her close cousin Jan McCarter (Dexter) of Spartanburg. Also, by six nieces and three nephews.
Geneva was a graduate of the RN program at Spartanburg General Hospital School of Nursing and is survived by four classmates. She worked as an RN at the Veterans Hospital in Ashville NC until she retired. She was a member of Inman First Baptist Church. Geneva cared most for her family and friends. She was loved by those who knew her and will be missed dearly and deeply because of her brave heart, sweet character and kind soul.
No formal funeral or memorial services will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 16, 2019