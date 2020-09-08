SPARTANBURG, SC- Geneva West Pettit, 84, of Spartanburg, SC went peacefully to her heavenly home Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born September 14, 1935 in Glenn Springs, SC, she was the daughter of the late Alfred James and Lottie Mary Wyatt West.
Geneva was a 1953 graduate of Pauline High School and Spartanburg Business College Alumni. She was formerly employed in the insurance field in Spartanburg, SC and San Diego, CA. She was a business secretary for the Atlantic Finance Company, and the Spartanburg County Health Department.
She was a certified Junior High Youth Leader in Aiken Presbyterian Church, active in Presbyterian women, Youth and Sunday school teacher at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Spartanburg. She also taught in the Christian Education Program at First Presbyterian Church, Anderson, and Glenn Springs Presbyterian Church.
A wonderful Mother who cared for her children and was at times, both Mother and Father, due to knowing the responsibilities of her minister husband. No one ever loved her children and grandchildren more than she did.
An excellent cook known for her beautiful dishes, especially the chocolate trifle and banana pudding. Her recipe was requested many times. She was an excellent seamstress and decorator and an avid collector of Byers Choice Carolers.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years, The Rev. Dr. Bobby Earl Pettit; her children, Bobby "Robbie" Pettit (Anna Barry); daughter, Ann Pettit Sander; grandchildren, Ashley Ann Sander, John Barry Pettit (Marlee Cash), and Preston Davis Sander.
Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Glenn Springs Presbyterian Church, 6001 Hwy. 215, Pauline, SC 29374, conducted by The Rev. Steve Price and Mr. Kevin Horres, with loving words from her grandchildren. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Due to the Covid-19 guidelines, there will be limited seating in the church and you are welcome to listen to the service in your car on the church grounds on radio station 105.7 FM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Glenn Springs Presbyterian Building Fund, Spartanburg Regional Hospice, P.O. Box 2624, Spartanburg, SC 29304, or Mobile Meals Service, P.O. Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
