SPARTANBURG, SC- Geneva Warlick Harrison, 94, passed away Saturday April 11, 2020. Born September 4, 1925 in Woodruff, SC, she was the wife of the late Rufus Harrison and the daughter of the late Jessie Leona Warlick.
She was a member of Temple Independent Methodist Church where she served as Sunday School Teacher and former choir member. She was retired from Spartanburg County School District #6 where she was affectionately known as the lunch room granny to all the students. She was loved by her family and many friends and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by daughters, Kathy Davis of Texas and Linda Harris of Spartanburg; four grandchildren, five great grandchildren and several loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Daniel Harrison, two sisters and two brothers. She was the last surviving member of her siblings.
The family would like to express their heart felt gratitude to Argatha and Lester, two very special caregivers.
A memorial service will be at a later date.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 14, 2020