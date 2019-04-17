|
Mrs. Genevieve Buckman entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 15, 2019 at her home.
A native of Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late David Butler and Mildred Gilliam. Mrs. Buckman worked as a custodian for the District 7 School Systems and was predeceased by one son, Alex Davon Buckman.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are her husband, Vernard Buckman, Sr. of St. Mathew, SC; her mother, Mildred Gilliam of Spartanburg, SC; one daughter, LaCresha Washington of Laurel, MD, one son, Vernard Buckman, Jr. of Spartanburg, SC; three sisters, Phyllis Hurst, Cynthia Alverson and Veronica Cummingham all of Spartanburg, SC; one brother, Manuel Jackson of Spartanburg, SC; seven grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The family is at the home, 213 St. Mathews Lane, Spartanburg, SC.
Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
www.callaham-hicks.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 17, 2019