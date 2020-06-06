CAMPOBELLO, SC- Geoffrey Harold Efaw, 50, passed away suddenly Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Born April 20, 1970 in Akron, Ohio he was a son of Gary E. Efaw (Susan) of Stuart, VA and Betty Efaw Chalk (William) of Inman. He was a self-employed musician and of the Baptist faith.

Surviving in addition to his parents and step-parents is his daughter, Ahsley Efaw of Campobello; brother, John Efaw of Akrom, Ohio; sisters, Janet Stanley of Akron, Ohio, Carrie Chalk and Kaitlin Chalk both of Inman; and his girlfriend, Gail A. Mulert of Campobello.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary.

Graveside Services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Victory Baptist Church Cemetery in Inman with Dr. John Renfro officiating.

Family members are at their respective homes.

Harris-Nadeau Mortuary, Chesnee, SC

