Geoffrey Harold Efaw
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Geoffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAMPOBELLO, SC- Geoffrey Harold Efaw, 50, passed away suddenly Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Born April 20, 1970 in Akron, Ohio he was a son of Gary E. Efaw (Susan) of Stuart, VA and Betty Efaw Chalk (William) of Inman. He was a self-employed musician and of the Baptist faith.
Surviving in addition to his parents and step-parents is his daughter, Ahsley Efaw of Campobello; brother, John Efaw of Akrom, Ohio; sisters, Janet Stanley of Akron, Ohio, Carrie Chalk and Kaitlin Chalk both of Inman; and his girlfriend, Gail A. Mulert of Campobello.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary.
Graveside Services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Victory Baptist Church Cemetery in Inman with Dr. John Renfro officiating.
Family members are at their respective homes.
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary, Chesnee, SC

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Victory Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-7788
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved