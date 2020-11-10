COWPENS, SC- George Donald Bridges, 76, loving husband, father, friend and coach, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born May 25, 1944 in Cowpens, he was a son of the late Scott Bridges and Irene Bridges Turner. He was retired from Spartanburg School District 7 and a member of Buck Creek Baptist Church. Donny dedicated his life to the youth of District 3, he coached numerous sports in the youth league with District 3 for 55 years, touching lives of many.
Surviving is his loving wife Sandy Shehan Bridges of Cowpens; sons, Scotty Bridges and wife Tina of Cowpens, Brent Bridges and wife Jasmin of Spartanburg; daughter, Robin Patterson and husband Pat of Travelers Rest; brother, Robby Bridges of Cowpens; sister, Ann Mullins of Columbia; step-father, Roy Turner; aunt, Rose Bridges; also his grandchildren who he loved, cared and was dedicated to, Sierra Davis, Brooklyn Bridges, Brianna Bridges, Blake Bridges, Brett Bridges and Vernon Murphy.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Ricky Bridges.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary with Reverends Chuck Mullinax and Dennis Rector officiating. A private family interment will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to D3 Youth Sports Association, P.O. Box 345 Cowpens, SC 29330.
The family is at the home.
