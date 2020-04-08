|
SPARTANBURG, SC- George Donald Wall, 66, husband of 28 years to Evangelin Chapman Wall, formerly of Chesnee passed away Monday, April 7, 2020 at 792Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born July 24, 1953 in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Janes N. Wall and Lois Chapman Wall. He was a retired Industrial Production Engineer with Bommer Industries and attended Hope Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife is his son, Christopher Michael Wall (Anne) of Spartanburg; step-son, Neil Pearson (Janet) of Mt. Pilot, NC, and seven grandchildren.
Incompliance of Health and Safety directives, the family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary. Only 10 guests at a time will be allowed in the chapel to speak with family members.
A graveside service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Springhill Memorial Gardens with Rev. Jan King officiating.
Family members are at their respective homes.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 8, 2020