SPARTANBURG- George Dupree Henderson, 85, passed away Monday, February 23, 2020. Born June 26, 1935, he was the son of the late Leonard and Edna Easler Henderson and the husband of the late Betty Cash Henderson. He attended Fairview Free Will Baptist Church and retired from Carolina Coil.
Survivors include three sisters, Mary Duke of Spartanburg, Bobbie Hughes of Aiken and Cindy Hughes of Greenwood; a daughter, Linda Lee and husband Jack of Chesnee; two sons, Ronnie and Charles Riley, both of Spartanburg; five grandchildren, Jason Lee, Joey Lee, Kim Parks, Jonathan Riley, and Nancy Jane Riley; two great-grandchildren, Hannah and Matthew Lee; and two special nephews, Brandon Hall and Jeremy Osborne.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 pm Friday at Stribling Funeral Home. A memorial service will be at 2:00 PM Friday in the Stribling Funeral Home Chapel.
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 28, 2020