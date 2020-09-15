INMAN, SC- George Edward "Ed" Huffman, 79, of 118 Holston Valley Lane, Inman, SC, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Regional Hospice Home in Spartanburg. Ed was born in Inman, S.C. on July 9, 1941, a son of the late Frances (Cartee) Huffman and James Daniel Huffman and was the husband of Patricia (Hughes) Huffman.
He worked as a auto wholesaler and was the former owner and operator of the Red Diamond in Inman. He was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church and served in the U.S. Air Force. Ed was also a member of the Inman Masonic Lodge #201 and Inman American Legion Post #45.
In addition to his wife he is survived by four sons, Tim Huffman, of Lyman; Todd Huffman and wife, Jessica, of Spartanburg; Kevin Huffman and wife Lauren, of Boiling Springs; Shawn Huffman and wife Keaira, of Spartanburg, four grandchildren, Shane Huffman, Jessica Shirkey, Chance Huffman, Maisie Huffman and one great granddaughter, Adlee Huffman.
The family is at his home and will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 19th at Seawright Funeral Home in Inman, SC
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 19th at the Seawright Funeral Chapel with Rev Gary Byrd and Rev Ashley Brunson officiating.
Burial with military honors will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children
, 950 Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605-4277 or Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 690 Park Road, Inman, SC 29349.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the nurses and CNA's on 3rd floor tower of Mary Black Hospital.
