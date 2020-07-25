SPARTANBURG, SC- George Franklin Bonner, age 97 of Spartanburg, died July 15, 2020 at Brookview Nursing Home. He was the son to the late George A. Bonner and Annie Mae Osborne Bonner.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Tom Bonner.
Mr. Bonner is survived by one daughter, Kathy Bonner; one son, Mark Bonner; two grandchildren, Candice and Amber Bonner; and one great-grandson, Taven Pesaro.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Pacolet First Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Schuyler Peterson officiating.
Family will receive friends after the service at the graveside.
Family will be at their respective homes.
E-condolences may be sent on line to www.eggersfuneralhome.com.
