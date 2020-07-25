1/
George Franklin Bonner
SPARTANBURG, SC- George Franklin Bonner, age 97 of Spartanburg, died July 15, 2020 at Brookview Nursing Home. He was the son to the late George A. Bonner and Annie Mae Osborne Bonner.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Tom Bonner.
Mr. Bonner is survived by one daughter, Kathy Bonner; one son, Mark Bonner; two grandchildren, Candice and Amber Bonner; and one great-grandson, Taven Pesaro.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Pacolet First Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Schuyler Peterson officiating.
Family will receive friends after the service at the graveside.
Family will be at their respective homes.
E-condolences may be sent on line to www.eggersfuneralhome.com.
Eggers Funeral Home, Chesnee

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Pacolet First Baptist Church Cemetery
July 25, 2020
Mr. Bonner was a fine Christian gentleman. I enjoyed being in the Shadetrees music group with him. My favorite song to hear him sing was Amazing Grace. Rest in peace my friend until we meet again. B. Joyce Washington former member of Southside Bap. Church.

B. Joyce Washington
Friend
