|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- George Pack, 93, of Spartanburg, SC, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Born December 27, 1925, in Spartanburg, he was the second of three sons and sixth of eleven children born to Peter Chesterfield Pack and Louetta Easterly Pack of the Beaumont Mill Village. He lived his entire life in the Beaumont Community and was "Beaumont Proud". George was a lifelong member of Beaumont United Methodist Church.
He attended the Oakland Elementary and Cleveland Junior High Schools in Spartanburg. George worked as a doffer for Beaumont Mill and later as a tech for Blackman-Uhler/McKesson. He saw military service in the National Guard as a medic (1945-1953).
George LOVED sports, attended Wofford basketball and football games, and was a major Clemson IPTAY member-his blood ran orange! But he not only observed sports, he participated in a BIG way. He was on the Beaumont softball/baseball team; and was chosen to play for the Textile League with future major leaguers Ernie White (Pacolet) and Art Fowler (Converse). He coached a championship men's basketball team in the 1950's.
Survivors include his sister, Martha Joyce P. Gilbert of Spartanburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings: Chester Pack, Ruth Edwards, Virginia Ross, Dorothy Billings, Faye Clinton, Margaret Beck, Betty Esposito, Jean Davis, and Bobby Joel Pack.
A special "thank you" is extended to niece, Etta Jolene Smith for the care and assistance she gave George in his declining years. Also, the family would like to thank Joe Green (lifelong friend) and Terry Vess for their dedicated visits to George while living at White Oak Manor.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Wednesday, November 27, 2019, in Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannons Campground Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Ed Traxler and Pastor Annie Cocker. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beaumont United Methodist Church, 687 North Liberty Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 26, 2019