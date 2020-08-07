1/1
George Gibbs
1946 - 2020
Mr. George F. Gibbs, 74 was born on May 16, 1946 to the late Ms. Ollie Bell Gibbs. Graduate of Lincoln High School class of 1964.
He was preceded in death by his brothers Willie E. and Raymond D. Gibbs.
Left to cherish his memories: Wife of 50 years Joyce M Gibbs, Munster, IN; Daughter Tara (Ray) Morales Hobert, IN; Sisters Mary (Larry) Snyder, Tuscaloosa, AL, Annie Hunter, Greer, SC; Brother Steve (Katie) Gibbs, Central, SC; 2 grandchildren; Host of other relatives and friends.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
Sullivan Bros. Mortuary Inc.
www.sullivanbrosmortuary.com


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan Bros. Mortuary
927 East Pointsett Street
Greer, SC 29651
(864) 877-2581
