Mr. George F. Gibbs, 74 was born on May 16, 1946 to the late Ms. Ollie Bell Gibbs. Graduate of Lincoln High School class of 1964.He was preceded in death by his brothers Willie E. and Raymond D. Gibbs.Left to cherish his memories: Wife of 50 years Joyce M Gibbs, Munster, IN; Daughter Tara (Ray) Morales Hobert, IN; Sisters Mary (Larry) Snyder, Tuscaloosa, AL, Annie Hunter, Greer, SC; Brother Steve (Katie) Gibbs, Central, SC; 2 grandchildren; Host of other relatives and friends.A memorial will be held at a later date.Sullivan Bros. Mortuary Inc.