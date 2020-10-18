1/1
George Hoyle Carter Jr.
SPARTANBURG, SC- George Hoyle Carter, Jr., 78, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, October 3, 2020 at his home. Born December 2, 1941 in Clifton, SC, he was the son of the late George Hoyle and Georgie Guy Carter Lamm.
A US Navy veteran, Mr. Carter attended Cecil's Business College. He was the owner and operator of Cash Finance Company for over 25 years. He was a member of Westgate Baptist Church.
Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Laura Gregory Carter; daughter, Karen Carter of the home; son, Tim Carter (Lisa Rode) of Spartanburg, SC; brothers, Jim Carter of Lexington, SC and Joe Carter of Duncan, SC. He was also predeceased by two brothers.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303 or to WestGate Baptist Church, 1900 Old Reidville Road, Spartanburg, SC 29301.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
