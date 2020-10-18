SPARTANBURG, SC- George Hoyle Carter, Jr., 78, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, October 3, 2020 at his home. Born December 2, 1941 in Clifton, SC, he was the son of the late George Hoyle and Georgie Guy Carter Lamm.
A US Navy veteran, Mr. Carter attended Cecil's Business College. He was the owner and operator of Cash Finance Company for over 25 years. He was a member of Westgate Baptist Church.
Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Laura Gregory Carter; daughter, Karen Carter of the home; son, Tim Carter (Lisa Rode) of Spartanburg, SC; brothers, Jim Carter of Lexington, SC and Joe Carter of Duncan, SC. He was also predeceased by two brothers.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303 or to WestGate Baptist Church, 1900 Old Reidville Road, Spartanburg, SC 29301.
