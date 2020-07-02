1/1
George Huntley Oliver
1936 - 2020
SPARTANBURG– George Huntley Oliver, 84, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
George was born in Ruby, SC on January 23, 1936 to the late Thomas Smith and Mary Lowry Oliver. He retired from the SC Highway Patrol after 33 years of service. George was a member of the Glendale Masonic Lodge 271 and Croft Baptist Church for 58 years.
He is survived by a son, Kent Oliver (Terri) of Spartanburg; daughter, Janet von Kolnitz (David) of Wilmington, NC; and daughter in-law, Kay Oliver of Boiling Springs.
George was blessed with seven grandchildren; Huntley Oliver, Lindsey Oliver, Leah Oliver, Geena Davis, Sam Davis, Mary Gail von Kolnitz, and Sally von Kolnitz.
He was predeceased by a son, Thomas Oliver; and his brother, Walter Keith Oliver.
Services will be held at a later date.
In remembrance of George, memorials may be made to Croft Baptist Church Building Fund; 4190 E. Croft Cir., Spartanburg, SC 29302 or Alzheimer's Association; 901 S. Pine St., Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 2, 2020.
July 1, 2020
Gladys & Debbie Oliver
Family
July 2, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
