|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- George Psilinakis, 39, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born March 12, 1980, in Worcester, MA, he was the son of Emmanuel George Psilinakis of Boiling Springs, SC and Doxa Tzavlas Psilinakis of Spartanburg, SC. He was a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Claire P. Bourland (Chris) of Spartanburg, SC; stepmother, Irene Psilinakis of Boiling Springs, SC; nieces and nephews, Manoli, Alex, and Anastacia Bourland; and aunts and uncles in Greece.
Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 PM Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 noon, Monday, December 30, 2019, at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, by The Rev. George F. Nayfa, The Rev. Michael Platanis and The Rev. Tom Pistolis. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church Building Fund, 697 Asheville Hwy, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 28, 2019