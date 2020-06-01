SPARTANBURG, SC- George Wilson "Pudge" Tate, Jr., 71, of Spartanburg, SC passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, at his home. Born November 14, 1948 in Charlotte, NC, he was the son of the late George Wilson and Elizabeth Hoppe Tate.
Pudge married Jane Finley on August 21, 1971 in Union, SC. He graduated from Wofford College in 1971. In his 48-year career, Pudge worked at Milliken & Co., then founded Executive Quality Management, Inc. Later he spent 11 years at IH Services on their Business Development Team. He served on the Board of Safe Homes Rape Crisis and numerous community outreach programs. He was an avid tennis player.
Pudge is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jane Finley Tate; his daughters, Mary-Austin Tate Bolin (Rob) of Greer, SC and Jane Tate Snyder (William) of Palo Alto, CA; three grandchildren, Will Bolin, Mary Finley Snyder, and William Snyder, III; mother in law, Mary P. Finley of Union, SC; brother, Wiliam Hoppe Tate of Surfside Beach, SC; and sister, Elizabeth Tate Higgins, of Tigerville, SC.
Private services will be held.
Pudge's family wishes to extend their sincere thanks for the love and care given by Spartanburg Regional Home Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Home Hospice, P.O. Box 2624, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 1, 2020.