Sullivan Bros. Mortuary
927 East Pointsett Street
Greer, SC 29651
(864) 877-2581
George W. Dawkins

George W. Dawkins Obituary
GREER, SC- George W. Dawkins, widower of Alma Jean Dawkins, son of the late William and Bessie Dawkins passed August 26, 2019.
Surviving him are children, Linda Dawkins, Barbara Dawkins of Greer, SC, and Jacqueline (Otis) Dawkins of Simpsonville, SC; brother, William Dawkins of Greer, SC; grandchildren, Terrance Dawkins, Qushunda Ford and Alexis Williams; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral service Saturday, August 31, 2019 12:00 Noon at Enoree Fork Baptist Church burial in the church cemetery.
The Dawkins family is being cared for by
Sullivan Bros. Mortuary Inc.
www.sullivanbrosmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 31, 2019
