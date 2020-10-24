1/1
George W Greene Jr.
1977 - 2020
CHESNEE, SC- George Wilson "Lil" George" Greene Jr., 43, passed away Wednesday October 21, 2020.
Born October 20, 1977 in Spartanburg, he was a son of George Wilson Greene Sr. and the late Freida Nadine Champion Greene. He was formerly employed with his father's company George Greene Construction and Drywall and was of the Baptist Faith.
Surviving in addition to his father is his sister, Melanie Greene Noiret of Columbia; brother, Josh Lavon Greene and his wife Kimberly of Boiling Springs; nieces, Morgan Greene, Valentina Noiret and Lilly Noiret.
George was a superlative athlete and Intellect, a friend to all who knew him, always smiling and friendly and was a super loving son, brother and uncle.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary with Dr. Jerry White and Rev. Todd Lydia officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Casey Creek Baptist Church, 1199 Casey Creek Road, Chesnee, SC 29323.
The family will be at 905 Battleground Road Chesnee, SC.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary, Chesnee, SC.

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
OCT
25
Memorial service
02:00 PM
the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-7788
