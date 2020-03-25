|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Georgia Anne Otts, 73, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at RoseCrest Retirement Community-Inman after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. Born September 6, 1946, in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Bill and Lydia Ayers Otts.
Anne was a retired teacher, former volunteer at Spartanburg EMS and Spartanburg Medical Center, and a member of Nazareth Presbyterian Church. She was a former choir member, pianist, and assistant organist at Calvary Baptist Church.
Anne graduated from Spartanburg High School in 1964, Spartanburg Junior College in 1966, and Converse College in 1968. She taught geography, history, and social studies at Evans Junior High School, McCracken Middle School, and then Whitlock Junior High School, retiring the first time in 1998.
She obtained her Masters Plus 30 degree from Converse College and began precepting student teachers from Converse and USC Upstate. She returned to teaching resource students at Fairforest Elementary and Lone Oak Elementary Schools, retiring for the second time in 2011. Anne was named Who's Who of American Women in the 1970's.
Survivors include her sister Joy Timmons (Wayne); special sisters, Judy Hallman and Deborah Phillips; aunt, Mrs. Henry Boyter, Sr., all of Spartanburg; special cousins, Danny and Paula Hipp of Boiling Springs, NC and her fur baby, Des.
The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 PM Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 North Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon, Friday, March 27, 2020 at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, conducted by Rev. Julie Schaaf. Burial will be in Nazareth Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 680 Nazareth Church Road, Moore, SC 29369.
Honorary escort will be retired educators from Districts Six and Seven schools.
Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family would like to thank her extraordinary physicians and their awesome staffs: Dr. George Bass; Dr. Bogdan Gheorghiu; Dr. Rifat Hassan; Dr. Richard Pryor; Dr. Robert Ringel; and Dr. Robert Strehlow.
The family also wishes to thank Anne's guardian angel Crystal Hamilton, CNA and Interim Healthcare for providing supportive respite care at home.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 25, 2020