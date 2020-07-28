Gerald A. Belvin

Gerald Belvin, 53, of 140 Blacktop Drive, Fairburn, GA., entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
A native of Los Angeles, CA, he was the son of the Late Henry Belvin and Shirley McMillian, and Step-Father, Reverend Zane McMillian.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: two sisters, Toni Cannady of Boiling Springs, S.C. and Sharon Belvin of Las Vegas, NV; and, a host of other family and friends.
The family is at the home of Reverend and Mrs. Zane McMillian, 515 Dodd Lane, Spartanburg, S.C.
