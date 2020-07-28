Gerald A. Belvin

Gerald Belvin, 53, of 140 Blacktop Drive, Fairburn, GA., entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.A native of Los Angeles, CA, he was the son of the Late Henry Belvin and Shirley McMillian, and Step-Father, Reverend Zane McMillian.Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: two sisters, Toni Cannady of Boiling Springs, S.C. and Sharon Belvin of Las Vegas, NV; and, a host of other family and friends.The family is at the home of Reverend and Mrs. Zane McMillian, 515 Dodd Lane, Spartanburg, S.C.CALLAHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME