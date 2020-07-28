1/1
Gerald A. Belvin
Gerald Belvin, 53, of 140 Blacktop Drive, Fairburn, GA., entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
A native of Los Angeles, CA, he was the son of the Late Henry Belvin and Shirley McMillian, and Step-Father, Reverend Zane McMillian.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: two sisters, Toni Cannady of Boiling Springs, S.C. and Sharon Belvin of Las Vegas, NV; and, a host of other family and friends.
The family is at the home of Reverend and Mrs. Zane McMillian, 515 Dodd Lane, Spartanburg, S.C.
CALLAHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME
WWW.CallahamHicks.com

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
228 N DEAN ST
Spartanburg, SC 29302
(864)582-2588
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 28, 2020
We’re so sorry to hear of the passing of your love one. May you sense our love and prayers through your time of grief. Be comforted in knowing that we’re just a phone call away if you need us beyond our prayers.
Melvin and Minister Brenda Harris, MMBC
July 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
thelma long
Friend
