Gerald Dean Lawrence
SPARTANBURG- Gerald Dean Lawrence, 58, of Spartanburg, passed away on Monday, September 1, 2020. Born in Spartanburg he was the son of the late Ray Lawrence and Martha Champion Lawrence.
He is survived by his daughter, Megan Lawrence Jimenez (Pablo); grandchild, Adrian Jimenez Lawrence and Megan's mother Kathy Lawrence Paris.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Randall and Roger Lawrence; and sister, Wanda Ridings.
A gathering of friends will be held from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the home of Megan Lawrence Jimenez.
Online condolences may be left at: www.livingwatersfh.com.
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
Lyman, SC



Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
529 Spartanburg Hwy. S.
Lyman, SC 29365
(864)439-7141
