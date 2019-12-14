|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Gerald Dean Lindsey, 81, of Boiling Springs went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Gail Cantrell Lindsey.
Mr. Lindsey was a native of Spartanburg and a son of the late Elijah and Eulalah Emory Lindsey Morrow. He was a retired machinist with Master Machine Works, a US Army veteran, and a member of Green Point Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Gerald W. Lindsey of Inman; eight grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and one great, great-grandchild. He was predeceased by sons, Phillip Kimbrell and Kenneth Dean Lindsey; a daughter, Rhonda Gail Lindsey; two brothers, Kenneth and Bobby Lindsey.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 1:00 – 2:00 P.M. at Green Point Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. officiated by Rev. Dr. David Lancaster. Interment will be in Good Shepherd Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to the Building Fund, Green Point Baptist Church, 1391 Rainbow Lake Road, Inman, SC 29349.
The family will be at the home.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 14, 2019