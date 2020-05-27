Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Bishop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Eston Bishop

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Eston Bishop Obituary
CAMPOBELLO, SC- Gerald Eston Bishop, 82, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Born in Greenville, SC, he was the son of the late Ben and Carrie Lee Bishop and the husband of Connie Faye Jackson Bishop. He was retired from Greenville Paint Company.
Survivors also include a son, Gerald Mitchell Bishop (Tammy Bennefield) of Campobello; a daughter, Pamela Dee Bishop (Kevin Crocker) of Woodruff; two sisters, Margie Hembree and Ruby Underwood; seven grandchildren, Erica Troxell, Maria Bishop, Londan Bishop, Taylor Vaughn, Amber Bishop, Siarra Bishop and Scarlett Bishop; and a great-grandchild, Salem Troxell. He was predeceased by two brothers, Larry and Lonnie Bishop.
Services will be held at a later date.
The family request memories be made to Mountain View Church of God of Prophecy Building Fund, 1105 Wingo Road Campobello, SC 29322.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stribling Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -