|
|
CAMPOBELLO, SC- Gerald Eston Bishop, 82, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Born in Greenville, SC, he was the son of the late Ben and Carrie Lee Bishop and the husband of Connie Faye Jackson Bishop. He was retired from Greenville Paint Company.
Survivors also include a son, Gerald Mitchell Bishop (Tammy Bennefield) of Campobello; a daughter, Pamela Dee Bishop (Kevin Crocker) of Woodruff; two sisters, Margie Hembree and Ruby Underwood; seven grandchildren, Erica Troxell, Maria Bishop, Londan Bishop, Taylor Vaughn, Amber Bishop, Siarra Bishop and Scarlett Bishop; and a great-grandchild, Salem Troxell. He was predeceased by two brothers, Larry and Lonnie Bishop.
Services will be held at a later date.
The family request memories be made to Mountain View Church of God of Prophecy Building Fund, 1105 Wingo Road Campobello, SC 29322.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 27, 2020