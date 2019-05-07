|
CAMPOBELLO, SC- Gerald "Jerry" LaRue Gardner, 73, of 125 Scales Road Campobello, SC, formerly of Hughesville, PA passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019.
Born at home in Turbotville, PA on February 3, 1946, he was a son of the late Lois (Harris) ( Paul Lucas) and Irvin Gardner and was the husband of the late Sarah (Hoover) Gardner.
Jerry worked in construction and was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his long term caretaker of 30 years and daughter, Lois Tessneer (Jackie) of Landrum, SC; grandson, Brad Kinney (Brooke) of Wellford, SC; grandson-in-law, Joe Barnette of Inman, SC; great-grandson, Gabriel Barnette (Derian) of Inman, SC; great-great grandaughter, Alicia Caroline Barnette of Inman, SC; daughter, Linda Bower (James) of PA; daughter, Karen Cioffi (Joe) of PA; son, Robert E. Corson of PA; daughter, Brenda Wensell of SC; son, Kenneth Gardner (Melissa) of PA; daughter, Michele Hill (Leo) of PA, son, Jimmy Gardner (Valerie) of PA; grandchildren, Bethany, James, Stephanie, Kyle, Nova, Brian Jr., and Justin and five siblings, Pauline Lagler, Frances Liebold, Janet Reish (Vaughn), Norma Bennett (Rodger) and Brady Gardner (Sherry) and all their respective families.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was also predeceased by one special granddaughter, Alicia Kinney; one daughter, Darlene Marze;one grandson, Steve Young; one sister, Mable Lane; one brother, Kenneth Gardner and three brother-in-laws, Neil Lagler, Earl Ergott and Karl Liebold.
A private family service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 1:00 PM.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
Inman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 7, 2019