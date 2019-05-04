Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Mackey Funerals and Cremations
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Davis,
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Kenneth Davis, Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gerald Kenneth Davis, Sr. Obituary
Gerald Kenneth Davis, Sr., 77, of Greenville, husband of Linda A. Davis, died May 1, 2019.
Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late Frank and Vernette Williams Davis.
Gerald served in the United States Air Force. He was also a member of Standing Springs Baptist Church and an active member of the Lighthouse Sunday School Class.
Surviving in addition to his wife Linda, are his son, Gerald "Jerry" Davis, Jr. of Spartanburg; grandson, Gerald "Trey" Davis, III of Greenville, niece, Beth Fowler of Mauldin; and nephew, John Reid of Simpsonville.
Funeral services will be Saturday, May 4, 2019, 11am, in the chapel at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive with Tony Sponsler officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Dr., online tributes at www.mackeymortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.