J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
At home
116 Conamara Lane
Woodruff, SC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Jesus Our Risen Savior
2575 Reidville Road
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Resources
1946 - 2019
Gerald Owen Obituary
WOODRUFF, SC- Gerald Owen, 72, husband of Maryann Rotta Owen, passed away on June 18, 2019 at his home.
Born July 30, 1946, in Chicago, IL, he was a son of the late Aileen Owen. Gerry was a foreman at the Illinois Department of Transportation - Hillside.
In addition to his wife, Gerry is survived by his daughter, Bryanna Rogers (Scott); grandchildren, Brayden and Lexi Rogers; and a brother, Richard Owen (Insch).
A celebration of life service will be on Thursday, June 27th at noon at Jesus Our Risen Savior, 2575 Reidville Road, Spartanburg.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 26th, 6-8 pm at the family home, 116 Conamara Lane, Woodruff, SC.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC, 29303.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 23, 2019
