Gerald P. Westmoreland
1934 - 2020
WOODRUFF- Gerald P. Westmoreland, 86, of 718 Bellview Road passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at his home.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was the son of the late William Pat and Estelle Jane Pearson Westmoreland. He was a member of Bellview Baptist Church, a retired machine operator with General Electric and a member of Crescent Masonic Lodge for over 60 years.
Surviving are his wife, Julie Greene Westmoreland of the home; one son, Jimmy (Debbie) Westmoreland of Woodruff; daughter-in-law, Jeannie Westmoreland of Woodruff; two sisters-in-laws, Dianne Westmoreland of Spartanburg and Jan Westmoreland of Woodruff; 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, John William Westmoreland; two brothers, Dr. Thomas Wade Westmoreland and Robert Pat Westmoreland.
Graveside services will be conducted Friday, October 23, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at Bellview Baptist Church Cemetery by Rev. Daniel Bryant.
Visitation will immediately follow the service at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Pineview Baptist Church, 2421 Green Pond Road, Woodruff, S.C. 29388.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 23, 2020.
