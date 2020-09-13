GREER- Gerald Ray Hipp, Jr., 60, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020.
A native of Spartanburg County, son of the late Gerald Ray Hipp, Sr. and Lucille Prewette Hipp, he was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are his wife, Debra Dorn Hipp of the home; two sons, Joshua Hipp (Ashley) of Greer and Adam Hipp of the home; one daughter, Morgan Hipp of the home; one brother, William "Billy" Hipp of Inman and one granddaughter, Evangeleene Hipp.
Cryptside service was held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Hillcrest Memory Gardens Mausoleum, conducted by Rev. Jeremy Havlin.
The family is at the home.
