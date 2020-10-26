INMAN, SC- Gerald Thomas Raines, 82, of 1920 Hampton Road, Inman, SC, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at The Harmony Collections at Columbia.

Gerald was born in Spartanburg, SC on May 30, 1938, a son of the late Theda Catherine (Steadman) and Ben Thomas Raines. He was the husband of the late Mary Louise (Settle) Raines.

Gerald attended Clemson University and retired from Fiber Services in Greenville, SC. He was a member of Holly Springs Baptist Church and a member of the Jannings Dill Sunday School Class.

He is survived by his daughter, Mary Ellen Tinley and her husband, Dr. Jim Tinley of Sandersville, Georgia; son, Jerry Raines and wife Jody of Inman, South Carolina; sister, Patricia Medley and her husband J.C. of Inman, South Carolina and six grandchildren, Maggie Raines Chappell (Jamie), Ben Raines, Joanna Raines, Mary Kathryn Johns, Anna Grace Prestwood (Bennett), and Caleb Johns.

Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Inman, SC with Dr. Tim Clark officiating. The family will receive friends following the services at the Graveside.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mobile Meals, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304 or Holly Springs Baptist Church, 251 Hannon Road, Inman, SC 29349.

Seawright Funeral Home

Inman, SC





