BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Geraldine Calvert Clark, 88, of Boiling Springs, SC died Thursday, September 3, 2020 at her home. Born June 26, 1932 in Poplar Springs SC, she was the daughter of the late Vaden Calvert and Kathleen Stephens Ward.
A member of First Baptist North Spartanburg, Mrs. Clark was the owner of the Charlie Brown Daycare and was retired from Spartanburg Medical Center where she worked in "Guest Services". She enjoyed traveling and was a people person.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Samuel Clark Sr.; son, Sam P. Clark Jr. of Inman, SC; daughter, Tammy Clark Becknell (David) of Union, SC; grandchildren, Mitchell Clark of Spartanburg, SC, Kelley Sprinkles (Chandler) of Summerville, SC and Lauren Becknell of Union, SC; great-grandchildren, Connor Clark of Spartanburg, SC and Jameson Sprinkles of Summerville, SC and brother, Roscoe Calvert of Spartanburg, SC. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by brothers, Alphonso Calvert, Bill Calvert, and J. W. Nelson.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, September 6, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29316 conducted by The Rev. Dr. Michael S. Hamlet. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Dr., Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Anita with Spartanburg Regional Hospice for her excellent care.
