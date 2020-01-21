Home

Geraldine H. Babb Obituary
LYMAN- Geraldine Edna Hines Babb, 90, widow of Grover Verdier Babb, passed away January 19, 2020.
A native of Boston, Massachusetts, daughter of the late Wilfred Hartley and Dorothy Dahringer Hines, she retired from Dorman High School after 25 years of service where she served as assistant principal and teacher and attended Duncan First Baptist Church.
Surviving are two sons, David V. Babb (Sheila) of Duncan and Paul K. Babb of Goldsboro, North Carolina; a sister, Dorothy Coleman of Eclectic, Alabama; four grandchildren, Michael Babb (Jeanie) of Duncan, Bethany Haynes (David) of Inman, Angela L. Outlaw (Alan) of Dudley, North Carolina and Andrea L. Brooks (Bill) of Perry, Georgia; and eight great-grandchildren, Heather Haynes, Morgan Haynes and Alex Haynes all of Duncan, Kayla Whitfield (Steven) of Grantham, North Carolina, Alanna Outlaw of Dudley, North Carolina, Faith Brooks, Annabell Grace Brooks and Kathryn Hope Brooks all of Perry, Georgia.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Rev. Mitch Crow. Burial will follow in Wood Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held 9:00-10:45 a.m. Wednesday at The Wood Mortuary.
The family is at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, South Carolina 29303.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 21, 2020
