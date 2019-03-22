|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Geraldine "Geri" Houk Sill, 94, of Spartanburg, SC, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019, at Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home. Born June 10, 1924, in Lawrence, Kansas, she was the daughter of the late John C. and Mary Margaret Neustifter Houk and widow of Jacob Thornwell "Thorny" Sill.
A U. S. Navy veteran, Mrs. Sill was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. During her career she was a PBX operator and a licensed practical nurse at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center and Mary Black Memorial Hospital. Following retirement, she continued to volunteer at Mary Black Memorial Hospital.
Survivors include her sons, John Sill (Anne) of Memphis, TN, Harold Sill (Patty) of Gaffney, SC, and David Sill (Susan) of Easley, SC; grandchildren, Drew, Kevin, Mitch, Justin, Clayton, Jeanne, and Lindsay; and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her beloved daughter, Jeannette Sill; and brother, Harold Houk.
Rosary and visitation will be 10:00-10:45 AM Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Historic St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 161 N. Dean St., Spartanburg, SC 29302, with a Mass of Christian Burial following at 11:00 AM, conducted by The Rev. David R. Whitman. Burial will be in Heritage Memorial Gardens, 3901 S. Church St., Roebuck, SC 29376.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304; or the , 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.
Special thanks is expressed to Cindy Hughes and Mindy Blackwell for their excellent care.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 22, 2019