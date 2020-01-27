|
|
COWPENS, SC- Gerline Littlejohn Sheehan, 86, of Cowpens died Friday, January 24, 2020, at Inman Health Care. She was born in Spartanburg County, June 19, 1933, to the late Doc and Maudie Scruggs Littlejohn and was the wife of the late Henry Sheehan. She was employed by Union Camp Corporation for 45 years and was a member of Piedmont Baptist Church.
She is survived by one daughter, Cathy Hawkins (Sterling) of West Virginia; three grandchildren, Dennis Davis, John Howard Garrison and Rebecca Hawkins; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lillie Johns of Conyers, GA and Betty Blake of Greenville; and two brothers, Junior Littlejohn (Virtie) and Clyde Littlejohn (Shirley) both of Chesnee. She was predeceased by one son, Dennis Littlejohn; one sister, Mary Gilbert; and one brother, Clyde Littlejohn.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 10:00 until 11:00 am at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 am in the Chapel with the Rev. Buddy Robbins officiating. Interment will be in Piedmont Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Buddy Gilbert, Dennis Davis, Gene Littlejohn, Julian Cantrell, Henry Harris and Bobby Brooks.
The family will be at their respective homes.
E-condolences may be sent on line to: www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Chesnee
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 27, 2020