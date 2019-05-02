Home

Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
SPARTANBURG, SC- Gert Sachon, 88, of Apex, NC and formerly of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Transitions LifeCare Hospice. Born May 6, 1930, in Berlin, Germany, he was the son of the late Emanuel and Martha Lax Sachon and husband of 62 years to the late Gertrud Margot Becker Sachon.
Mr. Sachon was retired from Gries Dynacast as an Engineering Manager.
Survivors include his children, Peter R. Sachon (Quilvia) of Woodstock, CT, Eric G. Sachon (Nancy) of Odessa, FL, Maria G. Sachon (Michael J. Michel) of Apex, NC; grandchildren, Jessica Leigh Sachon, Michael Rainier Sachon (Vanessa), and Danielle Nichole Jensen (Ryan), Ashleigh Nichole Rodman (David), Ryan Gerard Sachon, Derek William Sachon, Gabrielle Sachon Michel, Conner Sachon Michel; great grandchildren, Maddison Jensen, Tyler Jensen; and his brother, Udo Sachon (Gudrun). He was also predeceased by a son, Rainier Gert Sachon.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Friday, May 3, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 AM Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Heritage Chapel Mausoleum, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Andy Case.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Transitions LifeCare Hospice, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 2, 2019
