Gee I love you so much and I missed being able to feed you yesterday. I know that you’re in a better place but I am going to miss our talks and laughs. I thank you for making my mom happy for all of those years. You were a great man and I know my mom and Hercules are so happy to see you again. Rest Peacefully, you deserve to!

-your “Esha Baby”

Ayisha Brooks

Daughter