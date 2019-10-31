Home

Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:30 PM
Fairmont Cemetery
Gil Libby Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Gilbert Harland Libby, 73, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. He was the son of the late Eddie and Eva Libby and the husband of Pamela Libby and the widower of Teresa Libby. He was retired from the US Air Force, having served in the Vietnam War.
Survivors also include three children, David Libby, Leanne Libby Noble and Wade (Jennifer) Libby; a step-son, Kenneth Herndon; a brother, Dana Libby; a sister, Rebecca Arsenault; three grandchildren, Rhiannon Nevius, Alex and Kaleb Libby. He was predeceased by four siblings.
Graveside Service will be held at 12:30PM on Friday, November 01, 2019 at Fairmont Cemetery with Chaplin Normand Band officiating. The family will receive friends from 11AM until 12PM prior to the service, at Stribling Funeral Home.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 31, 2019
