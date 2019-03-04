|
JONESVILLE, S.C- Mr. Gilbert Smith, age 92, husband of Lucile Fowler Smith of 201 Forest St., Jonesville, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Smith was born in Jonesville, November 23, 1926, a son of the late William Edward Smith and Dela Smith. He was a graduate of Jonesville High School and retired from Spartan Mills. Mr. Smith was a veteran of the US Navy having served during WWII aboard the USS Juneau. He was a member of the American Legion, Prudence Masonic Lodge, and the Cruiser Division Clubs of WWII. Mr. Smith was also a Shriner and a member of Jonesville Baptist Church. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Smitty Smith and wife Beverly of Jonesville; a grandson, Taylor Smith and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Monday, March 4, 2019 at Jonesville Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Scott Cannon, Rev. Ralph Brown and Rev. Alan West. Burial with Military Honors and Masonic Rites will follow at Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jonesville Baptist Church, Grow Team or Happy Hearts, P.O. Box 279, Jonesville, SC 29353.
The family will be at the home, 201 Forest St., Jonesville.
The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
(www.holcombefuneralhomes.com)
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 4, 2019