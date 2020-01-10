|
|
CROSS ANCHOR, SC- Virginia "Ginny" Chaney Starnes, 89, passed away on Wednesday, January 08, 2020. Born November 17, 1930 in Sedalia, she was the daughter of the late Leroy "Roy" Johnson Chaney, Sr. and Clarice Estes Chaney and the widow of Russell "Red" Evans Starnes. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church and a homemaker.
Survivors include two sons, LD Starnes and wife Paula of Woodruff and Evans Starnes and wife Robin of Cross Anchor; three daughters, Shirley Betsill, Cindy Arthur and Jenny Lynn Thackson and husband Wayne, all of Cross Anchor; a brother, LJ Chaney, Jr. of Pacolet; a sister, Grace Craig of Lyman; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by five sisters and a brother.
Funeral Services will be held at 3PM on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church with Rev. Danny Monroe officiating. The family will receive friends from 2PM until 3PM prior to the service. Interment will be held in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to New Hope Baptist Church, PO Box 100, Cross Anchor SC 29331.
The family is at the home of a son, Evan Starnes.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 10, 2020