Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
3:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ginny Starnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ginny Starnes


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ginny Starnes Obituary
CROSS ANCHOR, SC- Virginia "Ginny" Chaney Starnes, 89, passed away on Wednesday, January 08, 2020. Born November 17, 1930 in Sedalia, she was the daughter of the late Leroy "Roy" Johnson Chaney, Sr. and Clarice Estes Chaney and the widow of Russell "Red" Evans Starnes. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church and a homemaker.
Survivors include two sons, LD Starnes and wife Paula of Woodruff and Evans Starnes and wife Robin of Cross Anchor; three daughters, Shirley Betsill, Cindy Arthur and Jenny Lynn Thackson and husband Wayne, all of Cross Anchor; a brother, LJ Chaney, Jr. of Pacolet; a sister, Grace Craig of Lyman; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by five sisters and a brother.
Funeral Services will be held at 3PM on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church with Rev. Danny Monroe officiating. The family will receive friends from 2PM until 3PM prior to the service. Interment will be held in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to New Hope Baptist Church, PO Box 100, Cross Anchor SC 29331.
The family is at the home of a son, Evan Starnes.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ginny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stribling Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -