Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-6341
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:30 PM
Sunset Memorial Park
Gladys Bishop


1930 - 2020
Gladys Bishop Obituary
MAYO, SC- Gladys Edith Bishop, 89, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Born May 10, 1930 she was the daughter of the late Rufus and Mae Bishop
Gladys is survived by two daughters Doris Godfrey and husband Charles, and Joyce Mabry; two sons Jimmie Williams and wife Sandy, and Eddie Williams; a brother Herman Bishop; nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. She was predeceased by three brothers George Bishop, Edgar Bishop and Roy Bishop.
Visitation will be 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm, Friday, February 14, 2020 at Bobo Funeral Chapel. A graveside service will be 2:30 pm at Sunset Memorial Park officiated by Rev. David Frost.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Petty-Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 13, 2020
