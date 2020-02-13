|
MAYO, SC- Gladys Edith Bishop, 89, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Born May 10, 1930 she was the daughter of the late Rufus and Mae Bishop
Gladys is survived by two daughters Doris Godfrey and husband Charles, and Joyce Mabry; two sons Jimmie Williams and wife Sandy, and Eddie Williams; a brother Herman Bishop; nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. She was predeceased by three brothers George Bishop, Edgar Bishop and Roy Bishop.
Visitation will be 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm, Friday, February 14, 2020 at Bobo Funeral Chapel. A graveside service will be 2:30 pm at Sunset Memorial Park officiated by Rev. David Frost.
