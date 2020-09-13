1/1
Gladys K. Ballinger
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPARTANBURG, SC- Gladys Kingsley Ballinger, 90, of Spartanburg, SC died Saturday, September 12, 2020, at White Oak Estates. Born March 12, 1930, in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Ira and Alma Mabry Kingsley and the widow of James Howard Ballinger.
Gladys graduated from Fairforest High School, and was retired from the US Dept. of Agriculture. She was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church, where she was a member of the church choir and The Joy Sunday school class. She was formerly a Sunday school teacher for the children and young adults at Bethany Baptist Church.
Survivors include a son, Jim Ballinger (Jean) of Spartanburg, SC; grandson, Harold Ballinger (Mandee) of Campobello, SC; and great granddaughter, Mia Ballinger; her siblings, Lynn K. Davis of Columbia, SC, and Mike E. Kingsley (Gail) of Gilbert, SC.
Funeral service will be 3:00 PM Monday, September 14, 2020 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by the The Rev. Keith Davis and The Rev. Glenn Rusher. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing should be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion Hill Baptist Church, 2817 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Funeral service
03:00 PM
The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved