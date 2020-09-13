SPARTANBURG, SC- Gladys Kingsley Ballinger, 90, of Spartanburg, SC died Saturday, September 12, 2020, at White Oak Estates. Born March 12, 1930, in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Ira and Alma Mabry Kingsley and the widow of James Howard Ballinger.
Gladys graduated from Fairforest High School, and was retired from the US Dept. of Agriculture. She was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church, where she was a member of the church choir and The Joy Sunday school class. She was formerly a Sunday school teacher for the children and young adults at Bethany Baptist Church.
Survivors include a son, Jim Ballinger (Jean) of Spartanburg, SC; grandson, Harold Ballinger (Mandee) of Campobello, SC; and great granddaughter, Mia Ballinger; her siblings, Lynn K. Davis of Columbia, SC, and Mike E. Kingsley (Gail) of Gilbert, SC.
Funeral service will be 3:00 PM Monday, September 14, 2020 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by the The Rev. Keith Davis and The Rev. Glenn Rusher. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing should be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion Hill Baptist Church, 2817 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
