INMAN, SC- Gladys Kate Edwards Brooks, 99 of 32 Prospect Street, died April 26, 2020. Born in Spartanburg County October 15, 1920, she was the oldest child of the late James Marvin Edwards, Sr and Grace O'Gary (Edwards) Edwards. She was the widow of John Hollis Brooks, who died September 15, 2001. They were married 38 years.
Gladys graduated from Inman High School , Inman, SC and Robinson's Business College in Spartanburg, SC.She was employed at Spartanburg General Hospital almost forty years. At the time of her retirement she was an administrative assistant to the President of the Nursing Department.
She was the oldest active member of Inman Presbyterian Church and the Class of Ruth Sunday School Class. She held many offices in the Presbyterian Women of the Church. She was a former member and Chaplain of Inman Post 45 American Legion Auxiliary.
Gladys and her husband, Hollis, were dedicated members of the Joy Club (Senior Ministry) of New Prospect Baptist Church, Inman. SC. Gladys was also a member of the New Prospect W.O.W., (Women of Wisdom) Club.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two brothers, William Ervin Edwards and James Marvin Edwards, Jr, two sisters, Annie Mary Sellars and Delia Edwards Bayne, one sister-in-law, Evelyn Harmon Edwards, and two brothers-in-law, James L Bayne and Harold Sellars. She is survived by one sister, Bessie Mae (Bess) Mallory and a brother-in-law, Robert (Bob) Mallory. She leaves behind a number of nieces and nephews and a host of dear friends.
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, private funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Seawright Funeral Chapel with Rev Beth Hoskins officiating. Eulogy given by Marion Freeman, Elder and dear friend. Burial will be in Inman Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Inman Presbyterian Church, PO Box 196, Inman, SC 29349.
Services will be live streamed beginning at 10:50 AM on You Tube at seawrightfh live stream.
