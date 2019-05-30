|
|
COWPENS, SC- Gladys Pearl Wyatt "Granny", 90, of Cowpens, SC, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Magnolias of Gaffney. Born January 14, 1929, in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Palmer Austin Wyatt and Virginia Estelle Coleman Wyatt.
Gladys loved to cook for her family and enjoyed dancing. She was a member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Spartanburg and retired from Flowers Bakery.
Survivors include her son, Terry Wyatt (Renee) of Gaffney, SC; daughter-in-law, Brenda Wyatt of Cowpens, SC; grandchildren, Brock Wyatt (Rachel) of Quantico, VA, Shawn Wyatt (Abby) of Fort Rucker, AL, Brittany Martin (Jody), Sarah Anderson (Stephen), and Jeffrey Cole (Sally), all of Gaffney, SC, Donna Waltz (Robert) of Inman, SC, and Lana Wilkins (Lee) of Columbia, SC; and great-grandchildren, Maddie, Ellie, Raelyn, Caroline, Carlee, Canaan, Allie, Emma, Davis, Natalie, and Bryce. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by brothers and sister, Ray, Buck, James Robert Wyatt, and Thelma Cook and son, Donald E. Wyatt. .
Visitation will be 2:00-2:45 PM Friday, May 31, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 3:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Tim Knotts. Entombment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Heritage Chapel Mausoleum, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Compassus, 1923 East Main Street, Duncan, SC 29334.
The family will be at the home of Renee and Terry Wyatt.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 30, 2019