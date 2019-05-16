|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Gladys Marie Taylor Kellner, 95, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born November 6, 1923, in Lyons, GA, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Annie Moseley Taylor and wife of 62 years to the late Arnold M. Kellner. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church.
Survivors include her children, Deborah M. Kellner of Spartanburg, SC, Arnold M. Kellner Jr. (Suzanne) of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Randolph W. Kellner (Connie) of Spartanburg, SC; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy Johnstone of Columbia, SC and Violet Branham of Ridgeway, SC; and brother, Leroy Taylor of Irmo, SC.
Visitation will be 10:00-11:00 AM Friday, May 17, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with a graveside service following at 11:30 AM, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. Michael T. Shackelford.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302; or Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 16, 2019