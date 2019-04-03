Home

The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Arrowwood Baptist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Arrowwood Baptist Church
1410 South Carolina 11
Chesnee, SC
Gladys Turner ""Lou"" (Birch) Blackwell


CHESNEE, SC- Gladys "Lou" Turner Birch Blackwell, 91, of Chesnee, SC, died Monday,
April 1, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center-Mary Black Campus. Born August 18, 1927, in Polk County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Charlie Bates Turner and Lola Arzie Strickland Turner.
Lou enjoyed gardening, church, sewing and quilting. She was a member of the Golden Arrow's at Arrowwood Baptist Church in Chesnee, SC and retired from Beaumont Mills.
Survivors include her children, Fred H. Birch Jr. (Donna) of Chesnee, SC, Charles Roger Birch (Shirley) of Cowpens, SC, and Debby Smithling (Mark) of Inman, SC; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Turner Donahue of Fingerville, SC; and brothers, Leslie Turner of Spartanburg, SC and Blayne Turner of Hendersonville, NC. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Fred Homer Birch and second husband, Virtus Everett Blackwell; brother, Dugar Turner; and sisters, Ruth Turner Smith and Annette Turner Holmes.
Visitation will be 2:00-2:45 PM Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Arrowwood Baptist Church, with funeral services following at 3:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Daniel Godfrey and The Rev. John Lynch. Burial will be private in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Arrowwood Golden Arrow's, c/o Arrowwood Baptist Church, 1410 South Carolina 11, Chesnee, SC 29323.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 3, 2019
