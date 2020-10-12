SPARTANBURG, SC- Gladys Virginia Mabry Proffitt, 94, of 187 County Road, Spartanburg, SC, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the Regional Hospice Home in Spartanburg.
Virginia was born in Spartanburg, SC on October 1, 1926, a daughter of the late Myrtle Nanny (Mabry) Fowler and Oliver Cleveland Mabry, Sr. She was the widow of Isaac Luther Proffitt, Jr..
She was a homemaker and a member of Powell Presbyterian Church in Spartanburg.
Mrs. Proffitt is survived by a daughter, Donna Crowe and her husband, Jimmy, of Spartanburg; two sons Keith Proffitt, of Boiling Springs, South Carolina; Ralph Proffitt and his wife, Tamara , of Florida; a brother, Billy Mabry and his wife, Sheryl, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, 8 grandchildren Kevin Proffitt, Kelly Painter, Heather Wheeler, Courtney Proffitt, Joshua Proffitt, Amy Morgan, Drew Proffitt, Hannah Proffitt , 13 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandson. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Proffitt was predeceased by a daughter in law, Donna Proffitt.
Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, October 13th at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
SC Chapter, 4124 Clemson Blvd., Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621 or American Cancer Society
, 154 Mile Stone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.
The family is at the home of her son, Keith, 255 Ferndale Drive, Boiling Springs, SC.
