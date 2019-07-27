Home

Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
2025 E. Main St.
Spartanburg, SC
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
2025 E. Main St.
Spartanburg, SC
Glenda Kaye Frazier Godbee


1945 - 2019
Glenda Kaye Frazier Godbee Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Glenda Kaye Frazier Godbee, 74, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born February 1, 1945, in Ashe County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Bruce and Madeline Hamm Frazier.
Glenda "NaNa" loved her grandchildren. She attended Anderson Mill Road Baptist Church "The Mill" and was formerly employed with Southern Eye Associates and Spartanburg Urological Associates.
Survivors include her husband, Gilbert Godbee; children, Mark Godbee of Spartanburg, SC and Stefanie G. Threatt (Corey) of Pickens, SC; grandchildren, Mia and Lila Godbee, and Kaylen Threatt; sister, Karen F. Copenhaver of Bristol, VA; and brothers, Gary Bruce Frazier (Bonita) of Marion, VA and Steven Rodney Frazier (Deidra) of Abington, VA. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, John Michael Frazier; and brother-in-law, Charles Copenhaver.
Visitation will be 1:30–2:30 PM Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2025 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 3:00 PM in the Chapel, conducted by Dr. David Johnson.
The family is at the home of Gilbert Godbee.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 27, 2019
