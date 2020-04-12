Home

Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Service
Monday, Apr. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Complex
1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd
Spartanburg, SC
Visitation
Following Services
Glenn Eugene Kennedy


1937 - 2020
Glenn Eugene Kennedy Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Glenn Eugene Kennedy, 83, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born March 1, 1937, in Spartanburg County, SC, he was the son of the late Bufford Eugene Kennedy and Sara K. Lindsay Burdette.
A proud U. S. Air Force veteran, Mr. Kennedy was the former police chief in Landrum, SC and retired lieutenant having served as a police officer for the City of Spartanburg for 29 years. He also worked at Wakefield Buick and was a member of Anderson Mill Road Baptist Church. Glenn loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed fishing and traveling to the beach and mountains.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Dianne Richards Kennedy; daughter, Leslie Biggerstaff Burgess (Jon); grandchildren, Glenn Biggerstaff, Zoi Biggerstaff, Tim Biggerstaff, Daniel Biggerstaff, and Nathan Burgess. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Glenn Kennedy II; and brother, Mark Kennedy.
A cryptside service, with honors by the Spartanburg City Police Department Honor Guard, will be conducted at 2:00 PM Monday, April 13, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Complex, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Lynn Stewart and The Rev. Keith Davis. Visitation will follow at the cryptside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 12, 2020
