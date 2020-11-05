BUFFALO, SC- Mr. Glenn Palmer Caldwell, II, age 93, widower of Hazel Smith Caldwell, loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, November 3, 2020.Mr. Caldwell was born in Buffalo, July 1, 1927, a son of the late David and Florence Lawson Caldwell. He was a retired State Farm agent of 42 years and co-owner of Brock and Caldwell Construction for 20 years.Mr. Caldwell was a true southern gentleman who lived a life of faith and love for his God, his family and his friends. He was a devoted member of Buffalo United Methodist Church where he was a lifetime Trustee of the church, served as Sunday School Superintendent and a beloved member of the Men's Choir.Mr. Caldwell was also a veteran of WWII having served in the US Navy and he was the oldest member of the American Legion Post #87. He was a charter member of the Union Civitan Club.Surviving are a daughter, Amy Caldwell Crisp and a grandson, David Thomas Crisp and wife Laura all of Buffalo; a sister, Ruth Lancaster of Buffalo and a brother, Don Caldwell of Ahoskie, NC. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Lilah Grayce and Beckham Thomas Crisp and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Caldwell also leaves behind a very special church family.A celebration of life service will be held 3:00 PM Friday, November 6, 2020 at Buffalo United Methodist Church conducted by Rev. Miriam Mick and Rev. Kevin Dalton. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Union Memorial Gardens.The family will receive friends at the church from 1:30 until 2:45 PM Friday prior to the service.Active pallbearers will be Ricky O'Dell, Tim Mitchell, Steve Burress, Keith Wright, Johnny Gregory, Jim McKinney, Blake Burress and Russ Sanders.The following are asked to serve as the honorary escort, Katie Henderson, Nikki Brannon, Letha King, Hugh Fowler, Shirley Cromer, Penny Smith, Brenda and Bobby Fleming, member of the James Whitehead Sunday School class and former employees of State Farm.Memorials may be made to Buffalo United Methodist Church, Air Condition Fund, P.O. Box 176, Buffalo, SC 29321.The family will be at the home, 144 Robertson Lane, Buffalo.The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.