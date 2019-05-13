Home

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
2:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Goucher Baptist Church.
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
4:00 PM
Goucher Baptist Church.
GAFFNEY, SC- Glenn Teaster, 90, of 4014 Pacolet Highway, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Pacolet, he was the husband of the late Etta George Teaster and the son of the late William Otis Teaster and Nettie Beatrice Reynolds Teaster. He formerly worked for J.D. Brown and was retired from Cherokee County Public Works, loved to work on small engines and enjoyed fox hunting. Mr. Teaster was a member of Goucher Baptist Church, where he was a former deacon and Sunday School Teacher.
Surviving are three sons, William Glenn "Bill" Teaster and wife, Sue of Gaffney, Jimmy Teaster and wife, Lora of Pacolet and Ransom Teaster and wife, Debbie of Gaffney; four daughters, Claudette Thompson and husband, Vernon of Pacolet, Elaine Price and husband, Johnny of Gaffney, Diane Price and husband, Dennis of Gaffney and Debbie McCraw of Pacolet; three brothers, Howard Teaster of Pacolet, Paul Teaster of Pacolet and Elbert Teaster of Gaffney; a son-in-law, Jimmy Hodge of Spartanburg; nineteen grandchildren; twenty-nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Mr. Teaster was preceded in death by a daughter, Libby Hodge; four brothers, Lloyd Teaster, Lawrence Teaster, Carl Teaster and Clyde Teaster; a sister, Evelyn Crawford; a grandson, Adam Thompson; and a great-granddaughter, Chloe Teaster.
The family will receive friends from 2:30 PM until 4:00 PM on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Goucher Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 4:00 PM at the church with Reverend Ray Long, Reverend Norman Gardner and Reverend Matt Love officiating. Interment will be in Goucher Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Goucher Baptist Church, 415 Goucher Creek Road, Gaffney, SC, 29340 or Meals on Wheels. P.O. 1886, Gaffney, SC, 29342.
The family will be at the residence.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 13, 2019
